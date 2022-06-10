Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 9 June 2022 was 354.23p (ex income) 355.00p (cum income) ex-dividend.

10 June 2022