Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 10
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 9 June 2022 was 354.23p (ex income) 355.00p (cum income) ex-dividend.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
10 June 2022
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de