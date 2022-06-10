Carnival PLC - CORRECTION: Carnival plc - Voting Rights and Capital

CORRECTION: CARNIVAL PLC - VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

The announcement made on June 7, 2022 incorrectly stated that the number of ordinary shares held by Carnival Corporation is 14,149,193 (correct figure: 14,904,054) and that the total number of voting rights in Carnival plc is 146,837,319 (correct figure: 146,082,458). The full amended text of the announcement is set out below and replaces the announcement made on June 7, 2022. All other details remain unchanged.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on 31 May 2022 Carnival plc had 217,363,752 issued ordinary shares of US $1.66 each admitted to trading. Carnival plc holds 31,476,096 ordinary shares in Treasury.

Although Carnival plc has 185,887,656 issued and outstanding ordinary shares, the 24,901,144 ordinary shares held by Carnival Investments Limited and 14,904,054 ordinary shares held by Carnival Corporation do not carry the right to vote (in accordance with the Articles of Association of Carnival plc).

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Carnival plc is 146,082,458. The above figure of 146,082,458 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, Carnival plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

10 June 2022