Security Robots Market worth $89.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Security Robots Market by Type (UAV (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), UGV (Wheeled, Tracked, Legged, Hybrid), UUV (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles, Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles)), Application, Component, End User and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market was valued at USD 33.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 89.6 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers of the market include the growing adoption of security robots for commercial and residential applications, rising emphasis on security at national or regional levels, increasing investments and spending on defense by countries globally, and surging demand for autonomous systems that make real-time monitoring smarter. The security robots market has been segmented based on component, type, application, end user, and region.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=242305735

UAV is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period between 2022 and 2027

UAVs not only perform intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions, but also attack, strike, suppress, and destroy enemy air defense; and combat search and rescue, among others. A few of the advantages of unmanned aerial vehicles are these vehicles can enter environments that are dangerous to human life; reduce the exposure risk of the aircraft operators; can stay in the air for a long duration; perform a precise, repetitive faster scan of a region, day-after-day, night-after-night, in complete darkness, or fog, under computer control; and can be programmed to complete the mission autonomously. The US army and NATO alliances use these UAVs against terrorist outfits in Syria, Libya, Iraq, and Afghanistan, among others. Also, several Asian countries such as India, China, and Pakistan, among others are procuring armed drones to strengthen their border security. In addition, different security agencies are using UAVs for the patrolling and surveillance of major public events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), FIFA World Cup, and Euro Cup, among others.

Military & defense industry to hold the largest share of the security robots market

Security robots are used for defense-related surveillance and reconnaissance operations, anti-submarine warfare, ocean floor mapping, water sample testing, and inspections of oil & gas pipelines. The UAVs are expected to witness increased demand from the defense sector for surveillance and reconnaissance activities and border security applications. These drones have efficient flight control systems and low operational costs. They have undergone technological advancements in recent times to suit military applications. This is primarily because countries across the world have started acknowledging the potential significance of UAVs, resulting in increasing military research and funding for the development of new and advanced UAVs. The market for UGVs for military applications is expected to witness tremendous potential in the future. Technological advancements to improve functionalities and autonomic decision-making capabilities of a robot for complex remote operations are a few of the key factors driving the unmanned ground vehicles market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Security Robots Market"

208 - Tables

59 - Figures

257 - Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=242305735

The security robots market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly from 2022 to 2027

The major factors driving the growth of the security robots market in the region are increasing defense spending by countries such as Australia, South Korea, and India, while Japan's spending remained steady. Asia Pacific is one of the potential markets for unmanned vehicles as countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea, among others are actively focusing on strengthening their military systems. The geopolitical dynamics of the region play a major role in the measures taken by major economies such as India and China toward the enhancement of military capabilities and strength. India shares borders with countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, and China, among others. The Indian government is mulling up security robots to ensure zero infiltration across these borders.

Major companies operating in the security robots market include Emerson (US), ABB (Sweden), Schneider Electric (France), Yokogawa (Japan), Endress+Hauser (Switzerland), Honeywell (US), Siemens (Germany), Fuji Electric (Japan), Danfoss (Denmark), and Hitachi (Japan).

Related Reports:

Border Security System Market by Environment (Ground, Aerial, Naval), System (Laser, Radar, Camera, Wide Band Wireless Communication, Perimeter Intrusion, Unmanned Vehicles, C2C, Biometric Systems), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/security-robots-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/security-robots.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg