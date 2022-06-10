Anzeige
Freitag, 10.06.2022
WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 
Dow Jones News
10.06.2022 | 17:01
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces nominees to Board of Directors

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces nominees to Board of Directors

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces nominees to Board of Directors 10-Jun-2022 / 17:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sistema announces nominees to Board of Directors

Moscow, Russia - 10 June 2022 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a Russian publicly traded investment company, announces that its Board of Directors at a meeting held on 10 June 2022 approved the list of nominees to Sistema's Board of Directors, to be voted on by an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sistema (EGM).

The nominees for Sistema's Board of Directors are: 1. Anna Belova 2. Elena Chikisheva 3. Vladimir Chirakhov 4. Yaroslav Kuzminov 5. Nikolay Mikhailov 6. Mikhail Shamolin 7. Ali Uzdenov 8. Oleg Vyugin 9. Daniel Wolfe

The EGM to elect the Corporation's Board of Directors will be held on 9 July 2022 with absentee voting.

For further information, please visit www.sistema.ru or contact: 

Investor Relations   Public Relations 
Sergei Levitskiy    Sergei Kopytov 
Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05 
s.levitskiy@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.

ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 167656 
EQS News ID:  1373333 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1373333&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2022 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
