Zergoun Green Energy has begun production activities at its new 200 MW factory in Ouargla, southern Algeria.From pv magazine France Algerian holding Zergoun Green Energy has inaugurated a 200 MW solar module factory in southern Algeria. Located in the Sahara Desert province of Ouargla, the factory is equipped with lines provided by Spain's Mondragon Assembly and has an annual production capacity of 200 MW. It will manufacture PERC M3 modules with busbar technology with a power output of between 405 and 415 W. These products will be available in glass-backsheet or glass-glass versions as well ...

