Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Durchstarten in der 13-Billionen-Dollar-Industrie mit NFT Technologies...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DH0W ISIN: CA76170R1047 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REYNA GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REYNA GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
10.06.2022 | 17:08
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reyna Gold Corp: Reyna Gold Announces Stock Option Grants

VANCOUVER, BC and HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / Reyna Gold Corp. (TSXV:REYG)(OTCQB:REYGF) ("Reyna" or the "Company") announces that a total of 670,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") have been granted to a director and certain consultants and advisors of the Company's pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.
The Options are exercisable until June 9th 2027 at a price of $0.40 per common share. 420,000 Options vest immediately and 250,000 Options granted to a consultant vest over a period of 12 months with 62,500 Options vesting every three (3) months from the date of grant.

Michael Wood

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Reyna Gold Corp.
Michael Wood, Chief Executive Officer
info@reynagold.com
www.reynagold.com
+852 2501 9328

About Reyna Gold Corp.

Reyna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale exploration on two major gold belts in Mexico. The Company has a portfolio of assets on the Mojave-Sonora Megashear and the Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Belt consisting of over 57,000 hectares/ 570 sq km. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement and monetization.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Reyna Gold Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704651/Reyna-Gold-Announces-Stock-Option-Grants

REYNA GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.