INFINOX Sums Up Positive Q1 Globally

NASSAU, Bahamas, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first quarter of 2022 was characterized by enhanced volatility across all markets, mainly due to high inflation on a global scale and the geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe. Overall, these dynamics were bad news for businesses all around the world, and this included the financial services sector. Given that, it surprised many when leading global online broker INFINOX posted positive results in Q1 this year.

"The markets have been quite bumpy in these past few months," remarked Sam Chaney, Head of Sales at INFINOX, "and investors have certainly felt it. We are glad to have come out of them stronger. We work tirelessly to give traders full access to the markets and the potential they possess. We understand that optimal performance comes from an optimal environment and we make every effort necessary to ensure this is provided to our clients - including the technology and infrastructure we offer."

A look ahead

The majority of financial analysts project that, while Q2 is going to see more stability in terms of economic activity, the markets are still going to be vulnerable and prone to instability. For that reason, it is important for investors to work only with experienced and reliable brokerage brands such as INFINOX, that boasts licenses from multiple regulatory bodies, including the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius.

"For us, adherence to regulation is a basic principle," added Chaney. "Sadly, there are just too many trading brands out there who don't see the importance of being inspected by authorities constantly, and the ones who suffer from this approach are their clients, first and foremost. We will continue doing all in our power to put our partner traders first, at all costs."

About INFINOX