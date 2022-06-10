Anzeige
Freitag, 10.06.2022
Durchstarten in der 13-Billionen-Dollar-Industrie mit NFT Technologies...
WKN: A14UQC ISIN: FR0012333284 Ticker-Symbol: 2X1 
Tradegate
10.06.22
17:56 Uhr
13,940 Euro
-0,500
-3,46 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
10.06.2022 | 18:32
89 Leser
ABIVAX: Abivax Releases the Results of its June 9, 2022 Ordinary Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting

Shareholders approved all proposed resolutions

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2022 / Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies that modulate the immune system to treat chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer, held its ordinary annual and extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on June 9, 2022, which was chaired by Prof. Hartmut Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of Abivax, in the absence of the Chairman of the Board of directors.

The shareholders have adopted all the resolutions approved by the Board of Directors and, in particular, the financial statements for the 2021 financial year, the compensation policy applicable to the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and the directors, as well as delegations granted to the Board of Directors related to financial transactions.

Shareholders also approved the reappointments of Jean-Jacques Bertrand, Prof. Carol L. Brosgart, M.D., Joy Amundson and Sofinnova Partners as Board members.

Details on the vote results will be available on the company's website.

About Abivax

Abivax, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is developing novel therapies that modulate the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, obefazimod (ABX464) to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts

Abivax
Communications
Regina Jehle
regina.jehle@abivax.com
+33 6 24 50 69 63

Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Ligia Vela-Reid
lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com
+44 7413 825310

Press Relations & Investors Europe
MC Services AG
Anne Hennecke
anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
+49 211 529 252 22

Public Relations France
Actifin
Ghislaine Gasparetto
ggasparetto@actifin.fr
+33 6 21 10 49 24

Public Relations France
Primatice
Thomas Roborel de Climens
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com
+33 6 78 12 97 95

Public Relations USA
Rooney Partners LLC
Jeanene Timberlake
jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com
+1 646 770 8858

SOURCE: Abivax



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704677/Abivax-Releases-the-Results-of-its-June-9-2022-Ordinary-Annual-and-Extraordinary-General-Meeting

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
