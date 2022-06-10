Anzeige
WKN: A2QQ9U ISIN: JE00BLD8Y945 Ticker-Symbol: 3TW 
10.06.2022
CoinShares Group: Director/PDMR Dealing

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) ("the Company"), Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, hereby makes public the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the Company and/or persons closely related with them.

On Tuesday 7 June 2022, Mr Daniel Masters, the Chairman of the Company, purchased a net total of 2,143 shares via open market purchases.

  • Name: Mr Daniel Masters (purchase)
  • Holdings before transaction (no. of shares): 15,287,245
  • Transaction (no. of shares): 2,143
  • Holdings after transaction (no. of shares): 15,289,388

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

For more information on CoinShares, visit: https://coinshares.com

Investor Relations Contact
Jared Demark
203-722-9925
jdemark@coinshares.com

Company
+44 (0)1534 513 100
enquiries@coinshares.com

Certified Advisor
Mangold Fondkommission AB
+46 (0)8 503 015 50
ca@mangold.se

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:00 pm BST on Friday, 10 June 2022.

© 2022 PR Newswire
