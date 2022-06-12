Kapsch TrafficCom: On June 6th, the Kapsch TrafficCom manufacturing facility in Mississauga, Ontario celebrated its 100 millionth transponder unit rolling off production lines. The RFID transponders enable automatic toll payments without requiring a stop at a toll plaza, reducing emissions and travel times for users. Used for automatic toll payments as part of programs like EZ-Pass and on the 407 highway in Ontario, the transponder units are an important piece of the offering of global traffic technology provider Kapsch TrafficCom. "Each transponder enables easier toll payments without the need to stop at a plaza, meaning that the 100 million units have saved drivers millions and millions of hours," comments Dan Toohey, SVP of Sales, Manufacturing and Business Development at Kapsch ...

