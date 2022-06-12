Wolftank: Wolftank Group, specialized in technologies for energy and environmental solutions, has signed a cooperation agreement with Molgas Energia Italia. The Molgas Group is a leading company in the energy services sector, distributing liquefied natural gas (LNG) and delivering it to places not reached by gas pipelines. A strong Southern European player, Molgas is now strengthening its presence through organic growth and acquisitions across Europe. The globally active Wolftank Group develops and implements state-of-the-art technologies as well as infrastructure solutions for zero-emission mobility, including the delivery of turnkey, modular hydrogen and LNG refueling facilities. The two companies plan to jointly establish a double-digit number of LNG and hydrogen refueling stations ...

