Immofinanz: Immofinanz AG was informed by its primary shareholder CPI Property Group S.A. (CPIPG) today, that CPIPG has decided not to support a proposal to the upcoming ordinary shareholders' meeting of Immofinanz for the distribution of a dividend for the financial year 2021. CPIPG suggest motions by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board to the shareholders' meeting that the balance sheet profit stated in the financial statement of Immofinanz AG for the business year 2021 is carried forward in full onto new account. CPIPG holds a stake of approx. 77% in Immofinanz. Zumtobel: The Management Board of lightning group Zumtobel will be extended by a fourth member: as of 1 November 2022, Marcus Frantz will assume the position of Chief Digital Transformation Officer ...

