Lunar (LNR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange



To deliver the best crypto experience imaginable, Lunar (LNR) is building an ever-expanding ecosystem that streamlines crypto, with three components that serve as the foundation, including Lunar Platform, LNR token, and Lunar Crystal NFTs. Its native token LNR has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on June 9, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Lunar

Decentralization is great for democratizing finance, but along with it comes massive fragmentation. Lunar aims to streamline virtually every aspect of crypto and NFT trading into a single, interconnected platform, so that users no longer have to juggle between multiple separate apps and websites. With Lunar, everything is instantly accessible in one place, including wallets, DEX, price charts, token information, token explorers, portfolio tracking, watchlists, price alerts, reflections tracking, farming & staking, NFT trading, and more.

There are three components that serve as the foundation for the ever-expanding Lunar ecosystem, including Lunar Platform, LNR Token, and Lunar Crystal NFTs. The Lunar Platform will streamline the entire process of crypto and NFT trading into a single, interconnected platform that lets users trade almost any digital asset across different blockchains in a single click.

LNR is a utility token on BNB Chain that serves as the connective tissue for the entire Lunar Ecosystem. It is at the core of Lunar's Plexus technology and is what allows it to support seamless cross-chain trading. Lunar Crystals are 3D animated NFTs that unlock special powers for users when plugged into the Lunar ecosystem. They can be staked to earn LNR token rewards that vary based on their powers.

With all these components, Lunar will make user's crypto experience as seamless and intuitive as possible, and users will be able to hold, trade, research, and discover crypto from a single interface. Every component within Lunar is seamlessly integrated, which allows Lunar to deliver features that users just can't get with separate systems. Its Plexus technology lets users trade digital assets across blockchains in a single click. Furthermore, Lunar has been designed from the ground up to be as secure as possible, it ranks in the top 1% on Certik's Security Leaderboard, and is heavily tested before and after release.

About LNR Token

LNR is a BSC token that facilitates the entire Lunar ecosystem and provides native reflections for holders. It powers cross-chain trading with Lunar by acting as the facilitatory token within its native cross-chain bridges. In addition, LNR will become the most commonly-paired token within Lunar's liquidity pools, which means using LNR will be the most cost-effective and efficient way to purchase other tokens on its platform.

Based on BEP-20, LNR has a max supply of 1 quadrillion (i.e. 1,000,000,000,000,000) tokens. It taxes a total of 8% on each transaction, of which 2% will be reflected to holders. LNR has been listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on June 9, 2022, investors who are interested in Lunar investment can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

