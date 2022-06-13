Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NASDAC Crypto Coin (NDCC) on June 14, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NDCC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 20:00 (UTC+8) on June 14, 2022.





With its unique 4 Square approach, NASDAC Crypto Coin (NDCC) designed its own dedicated blockchain that provides fast transaction and high security, which is specifically built for all kind of use cases. The NDCC coin will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on June 14, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing NASDAC Crypto Coin

The NASDAC Crypto Coin is a full-blown, next generation crypto coin with its own dedicated blockchain. NDCC Coin is unique in multiple ways by its specific design. A complete "Four Square" technical architecture and advanced algorithmic design integration was developed by intention and not by accident.

The "design, develop then build" approach of NASDAC Crypto Coin takes focus on following 4 basic development blocks: 1.) Speed. 2.) Mining Benefits. 3.) Integration. 4.) Growth Predictability. The NASDAC Crypto Coin Architecture was designed to be both fast and efficient.

NASDAC Crypto Coin has been designed and specifically built for all kinds of use cases, including faith-based community, hospitality, non-profit organizations, colleges and universities, athletic departments, international & domestic development. No matter what the focus is, NASDAC Crypto Coin has a custom-tailored program for it.

About NDCC Coin

The NASDAC Crypto Coin's deliberate Blueprint, Design Then Build approach proves unique in and of itself in the cryptocurrency space. In order to facilitate wide-spread adoption, the 4 Square approach to NDCC Coin provides multiple channels of end-user Revenue Generation.

The total circulation of NDCC will be 950 million (i.e. 950,000,000) coins. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on June 14, 2022, investors who are interested in NASDAC Crypto Coin investment can easily buy and sell NDCC on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

