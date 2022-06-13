Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Kona Summit Platform Coin (KSPC) on June 13, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the KSPC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 13, 2022.





Aiming to revolutionize the virtual currency, Kona Summit Platform Coin (KSPC) allows users to experience the real power of blockchain with its various DApps, including O2O platform, brokerage, DEX, payment, and more. The KSPC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 13, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing KSPC

KSPC is an integrated O2O platform for providing life, tech, culture, and content based on membership. It provides useful services in daily life by combining offline/online markets, delivery brokerage, and daily content.

As a platform-oriented company that creates value with customers based on core content brokerage, KSPC specializes in brokerage platform services, including membership points, e-commerce, and mobile advertisements.

In addition, KSPC also has launched KSP Swap, its own DEX where users can trade all kinds of cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, the Kona Pay of KSPC provides payment services, and every transaction will be recorded on its smart contract. Using its blockchain, everyone can shop and swap anywhere.

Providing bridge between data, service, and users, KSPC ensures users' data is 100% secure when they use its service. Wherever users are, they can jump into KSPC ecosystem and enjoy its platform in many languages.

About KSPC Token

Based on ERC-20, KSPC has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for initial development, 14% is provided for long-term operation, 28% is allocated for liquidity supply, 37% is allocated to partners, and the rest 11% is distributed to users.

The KSPC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on June 13, 2022, investors who are interested in Kona Summit Platform Coin investment can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of KSPC token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 7 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

