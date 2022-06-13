

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan large manufacturers' confidence weakened further in the second quarter, business outlook survey results from the Ministry of Finance showed on Monday.



The business survey index for big manufacturers dropped to -9.9 in the June quarter from -7.6 in the first quarter.



Meanwhile, the sentiment index for large non-manufacturers improved to +3.4 from -7.4 in the preceding quarter. As a result, the overall BSI for overall large industries rose to -0.9 from -7.5.



The business confidence indicators among all industries are forecast to improve in the third quarter. The BSI for manufacturers is forecast to rise to 8.2 and that for non-manufactures to 5.5.







