

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GM Defense LLC, the military product unit of General Motors Co. (GM), announced the formation of a new entity, GM Defense International, aiming to expand its offerings worldwide.



The new entity will extend GM Defense's reach into global markets in support of U.S. allies and partners' transition to a more electric, autonomous and connected future.



GM Defense will continue to operate as a GM unit, reporting into GM President Mark Reuss.



GM Defense develops highly agile, customized solutions to enhance warfighter capability with proven commercial technologies. The unit will also leverage GM's $35 billion investment in transformational technologies to support its global defense and government customers' use of electrification, autonomy and connected vehicles across the battlespace.



The company noted that the creation of GM Defense International enables it to expand its global presence across international defense and government markets.



Steve duMont, president of GM Defense, said, 'As a non-traditional entrant to the defense market, we continue to receive positive feedback on our ability to bring commercial technologies forward at the speed that our customers require in these complex times. As we continue to explore opportunities across North America, Europe, the Middle East, the Indo Pacific region and beyond, we look forward to leveraging commercial technology to modernize the mobility capabilities of allied armed forces around the world.'







