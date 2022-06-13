Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 10 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 87,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 372.0492 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 376 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 365 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 4,151,210 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 241,940,213, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 10 June 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 306 375.00 08:09:43 00059357380TRLO0 LSE 1000 375.00 08:09:43 00059357379TRLO0 LSE 250 375.00 08:09:43 00059357378TRLO0 LSE 362 374.50 08:15:00 00059357472TRLO0 LSE 500 374.50 08:15:00 00059357471TRLO0 LSE 500 374.50 08:15:00 00059357470TRLO0 LSE 278 374.50 08:15:00 00059357469TRLO0 LSE 448 374.50 08:15:00 00059357468TRLO0 LSE 937 375.50 08:23:36 00059357918TRLO0 LSE 231 375.50 08:23:36 00059357917TRLO0 LSE 155 375.50 08:23:36 00059357916TRLO0 LSE 500 376.00 08:23:36 00059357919TRLO0 LSE 1408 374.50 08:54:41 00059359279TRLO0 LSE 75 374.50 09:05:37 00059359766TRLO0 LSE 1392 374.50 09:53:25 00059361656TRLO0 LSE 1374 374.00 09:53:25 00059361658TRLO0 LSE 107 374.00 09:53:25 00059361657TRLO0 LSE 1095 373.50 09:54:03 00059361729TRLO0 LSE 461 373.50 09:54:03 00059361728TRLO0 LSE 500 372.50 10:22:31 00059362694TRLO0 LSE 449 371.50 10:40:13 00059363292TRLO0 LSE 462 371.50 11:04:40 00059364148TRLO0 LSE 7000 372.00 11:05:17 00059364164TRLO0 LSE 166 372.50 11:27:40 00059364866TRLO0 LSE 130 373.50 11:30:02 00059364914TRLO0 LSE 362 373.50 11:30:02 00059364915TRLO0 LSE 821 373.50 11:30:02 00059364923TRLO0 LSE 662 373.50 11:30:02 00059364922TRLO0 LSE 2574 373.50 11:30:02 00059364921TRLO0 LSE 142 373.50 11:30:02 00059364920TRLO0 LSE 9 373.50 11:30:02 00059364924TRLO0 LSE 500 374.50 12:16:08 00059366454TRLO0 LSE 4534 374.50 12:16:08 00059366455TRLO0 LSE 635 374.50 12:16:08 00059366457TRLO0 LSE 923 374.50 12:16:08 00059366456TRLO0 LSE 1819 374.00 12:30:08 00059366944TRLO0 LSE 43 374.50 12:30:08 00059366948TRLO0 LSE 480 374.50 12:30:08 00059366947TRLO0 LSE 459 374.50 12:30:08 00059366946TRLO0 LSE 500 374.50 12:30:08 00059366945TRLO0 LSE 736 373.00 12:59:53 00059368134TRLO0 LSE 14 373.00 12:59:53 00059368133TRLO0 LSE 594 373.00 12:59:53 00059368132TRLO0 LSE 1347 375.00 13:27:10 00059369196TRLO0 LSE 187 375.00 13:29:16 00059369271TRLO0 LSE 1300 375.00 13:29:16 00059369270TRLO0 LSE 762 374.50 13:30:01 00059369370TRLO0 LSE 77 374.50 13:30:04 00059369436TRLO0 LSE 1000 374.50 13:30:04 00059369435TRLO0 LSE 250 374.50 13:30:04 00059369434TRLO0 LSE 82 374.50 13:30:04 00059369433TRLO0 LSE 580 374.50 13:30:04 00059369432TRLO0 LSE 52 373.50 13:30:06 00059369510TRLO0 LSE 410 373.50 13:30:06 00059369509TRLO0 LSE 984 373.50 13:30:07 00059369517TRLO0 LSE 524 372.50 13:34:09 00059370070TRLO0 LSE 869 372.50 13:34:09 00059370069TRLO0 LSE 770 372.50 13:34:09 00059370072TRLO0 LSE 500 372.50 13:34:09 00059370071TRLO0 LSE 250 373.00 13:50:07 00059371190TRLO0 LSE 500 373.00 13:50:07 00059371189TRLO0 LSE 500 373.00 13:50:07 00059371188TRLO0 LSE 27 373.00 13:50:07 00059371187TRLO0 LSE 6 373.00 13:50:07 00059371191TRLO0 LSE 1511 373.00 13:59:31 00059371674TRLO0 LSE 1760 372.50 14:06:11 00059372111TRLO0 LSE 130 372.00 14:06:13 00059372120TRLO0 LSE 208 372.00 14:06:13 00059372119TRLO0 LSE 201 372.00 14:06:13 00059372121TRLO0 LSE 920 373.00 14:23:11 00059373283TRLO0 LSE 501 373.00 14:23:11 00059373284TRLO0 LSE 1463 373.50 14:27:28 00059373565TRLO0 LSE 66 373.50 14:27:28 00059373564TRLO0 LSE 942 373.50 14:31:35 00059374165TRLO0 LSE 564 373.50 14:31:35 00059374166TRLO0 LSE 1309 373.00 14:34:45 00059374454TRLO0 LSE 351 373.00 14:34:45 00059374453TRLO0 LSE 414 373.00 14:34:45 00059374452TRLO0 LSE 555 373.00 14:34:45 00059374451TRLO0 LSE 72 373.00 14:34:45 00059374456TRLO0 LSE 500 373.00 14:34:45 00059374455TRLO0 LSE 489 373.00 14:46:12 00059375383TRLO0 LSE 858 373.00 14:46:12 00059375384TRLO0 LSE 73 373.00 14:46:17 00059375386TRLO0 LSE 500 373.00 14:47:02 00059375479TRLO0 LSE 234 373.00 14:47:02 00059375481TRLO0 LSE 500 373.00 14:47:02 00059375480TRLO0 LSE 500 373.00 14:47:02 00059375482TRLO0 LSE 500 373.00 14:47:02 00059375483TRLO0 LSE 354 371.00 14:57:46 00059376522TRLO0 LSE 247 371.00 15:01:12 00059376783TRLO0 LSE 500 371.00 15:01:12 00059376782TRLO0 LSE 61 371.00 15:01:12 00059376781TRLO0 LSE 454 371.00 15:01:12 00059376780TRLO0 LSE 17 371.00 15:01:12 00059376779TRLO0 LSE 192 371.00 15:01:12 00059376778TRLO0 LSE 250 371.00 15:01:12 00059376777TRLO0 LSE 702 371.00 15:01:12 00059376776TRLO0 LSE 700 371.00 15:01:12 00059376784TRLO0 LSE 160 371.00 15:01:12 00059376785TRLO0 LSE 334 371.00 15:01:12 00059376786TRLO0 LSE 172 371.00 15:01:12 00059376787TRLO0 LSE 474 370.00 15:09:25 00059377596TRLO0 LSE 29 370.00 15:10:06 00059377648TRLO0 LSE 1013 370.00 15:11:32 00059377816TRLO0 LSE 1478 369.00 15:19:27 00059378529TRLO0 LSE 444 368.50 15:23:14 00059378833TRLO0 LSE 433 368.50 15:28:05 00059379163TRLO0 LSE 488 368.50 15:29:42 00059379224TRLO0 LSE 1037 368.50 15:29:42 00059379223TRLO0 LSE 753 368.50 15:29:42 00059379222TRLO0 LSE 1024 368.50 15:29:43 00059379225TRLO0 LSE 435 368.50 15:29:43 00059379226TRLO0 LSE 60 368.50 15:29:43 00059379228TRLO0 LSE 463 368.50 15:30:00 00059379272TRLO0 LSE 1268 369.00 15:43:24 00059380428TRLO0 LSE 1479 369.50 15:43:24 00059380427TRLO0 LSE 1135 368.00 15:43:32 00059380437TRLO0 LSE 133 368.00 15:44:25 00059380577TRLO0 LSE 72 368.00 15:44:36 00059380592TRLO0 LSE 64 368.00 15:44:36 00059380591TRLO0 LSE 1468 368.00 15:46:07 00059380731TRLO0 LSE 350 367.00 15:52:02 00059381217TRLO0 LSE 284 367.00 15:52:02 00059381218TRLO0 LSE 346 367.00 15:52:23 00059381250TRLO0 LSE 406 367.00 15:52:23 00059381249TRLO0 LSE 1312 366.50 15:58:48 00059381990TRLO0 LSE 391 365.50 16:12:44 00059383492TRLO0 LSE 1423 365.50 16:14:48 00059383651TRLO0 LSE 1091 365.50 16:14:48 00059383650TRLO0 LSE 31 365.00 16:14:48 00059383654TRLO0 LSE 255 365.00 16:14:48 00059383657TRLO0 LSE 228 365.00 16:14:50 00059383658TRLO0 LSE 622 365.00 16:14:50 00059383659TRLO0 LSE 255 365.00 16:15:17 00059383713TRLO0 LSE 122 365.00 16:15:22 00059383723TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com