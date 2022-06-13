Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.06.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Der URAN-HYPE ist in Deutschland angekommen! Mit dieser URAN-AKTIE sind Sie voll dabei….
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 Ticker-Symbol: 1HP1 
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
13.06.2022 | 08:04
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 10

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 10 June 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 87,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 372.0492 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 376 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 365 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 4,151,210 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 241,940,213, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 10 June 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
306375.00 08:09:4300059357380TRLO0LSE
1000375.00 08:09:4300059357379TRLO0LSE
250375.00 08:09:4300059357378TRLO0LSE
362374.50 08:15:0000059357472TRLO0LSE
500374.50 08:15:0000059357471TRLO0LSE
500374.50 08:15:0000059357470TRLO0LSE
278374.50 08:15:0000059357469TRLO0LSE
448374.50 08:15:0000059357468TRLO0LSE
937375.50 08:23:3600059357918TRLO0LSE
231375.50 08:23:3600059357917TRLO0LSE
155375.50 08:23:3600059357916TRLO0LSE
500376.00 08:23:3600059357919TRLO0LSE
1408374.50 08:54:4100059359279TRLO0LSE
75374.50 09:05:3700059359766TRLO0LSE
1392374.50 09:53:2500059361656TRLO0LSE
1374374.00 09:53:2500059361658TRLO0LSE
107374.00 09:53:2500059361657TRLO0LSE
1095373.50 09:54:0300059361729TRLO0LSE
461373.50 09:54:0300059361728TRLO0LSE
500372.50 10:22:3100059362694TRLO0LSE
449371.50 10:40:1300059363292TRLO0LSE
462371.50 11:04:4000059364148TRLO0LSE
7000372.00 11:05:1700059364164TRLO0LSE
166372.50 11:27:4000059364866TRLO0LSE
130373.50 11:30:0200059364914TRLO0LSE
362373.50 11:30:0200059364915TRLO0LSE
821373.50 11:30:0200059364923TRLO0LSE
662373.50 11:30:0200059364922TRLO0LSE
2574373.50 11:30:0200059364921TRLO0LSE
142373.50 11:30:0200059364920TRLO0LSE
9373.50 11:30:0200059364924TRLO0LSE
500374.50 12:16:0800059366454TRLO0LSE
4534374.50 12:16:0800059366455TRLO0LSE
635374.50 12:16:0800059366457TRLO0LSE
923374.50 12:16:0800059366456TRLO0LSE
1819374.00 12:30:0800059366944TRLO0LSE
43374.50 12:30:0800059366948TRLO0LSE
480374.50 12:30:0800059366947TRLO0LSE
459374.50 12:30:0800059366946TRLO0LSE
500374.50 12:30:0800059366945TRLO0LSE
736373.00 12:59:5300059368134TRLO0LSE
14373.00 12:59:5300059368133TRLO0LSE
594373.00 12:59:5300059368132TRLO0LSE
1347375.00 13:27:1000059369196TRLO0LSE
187375.00 13:29:1600059369271TRLO0LSE
1300375.00 13:29:1600059369270TRLO0LSE
762374.50 13:30:0100059369370TRLO0LSE
77374.50 13:30:0400059369436TRLO0LSE
1000374.50 13:30:0400059369435TRLO0LSE
250374.50 13:30:0400059369434TRLO0LSE
82374.50 13:30:0400059369433TRLO0LSE
580374.50 13:30:0400059369432TRLO0LSE
52373.50 13:30:0600059369510TRLO0LSE
410373.50 13:30:0600059369509TRLO0LSE
984373.50 13:30:0700059369517TRLO0LSE
524372.50 13:34:0900059370070TRLO0LSE
869372.50 13:34:0900059370069TRLO0LSE
770372.50 13:34:0900059370072TRLO0LSE
500372.50 13:34:0900059370071TRLO0LSE
250373.00 13:50:0700059371190TRLO0LSE
500373.00 13:50:0700059371189TRLO0LSE
500373.00 13:50:0700059371188TRLO0LSE
27373.00 13:50:0700059371187TRLO0LSE
6373.00 13:50:0700059371191TRLO0LSE
1511373.00 13:59:3100059371674TRLO0LSE
1760372.50 14:06:1100059372111TRLO0LSE
130372.00 14:06:1300059372120TRLO0LSE
208372.00 14:06:1300059372119TRLO0LSE
201372.00 14:06:1300059372121TRLO0LSE
920373.00 14:23:1100059373283TRLO0LSE
501373.00 14:23:1100059373284TRLO0LSE
1463373.50 14:27:2800059373565TRLO0LSE
66373.50 14:27:2800059373564TRLO0LSE
942373.50 14:31:3500059374165TRLO0LSE
564373.50 14:31:3500059374166TRLO0LSE
1309373.00 14:34:4500059374454TRLO0LSE
351373.00 14:34:4500059374453TRLO0LSE
414373.00 14:34:4500059374452TRLO0LSE
555373.00 14:34:4500059374451TRLO0LSE
72373.00 14:34:4500059374456TRLO0LSE
500373.00 14:34:4500059374455TRLO0LSE
489373.00 14:46:1200059375383TRLO0LSE
858373.00 14:46:1200059375384TRLO0LSE
73373.00 14:46:1700059375386TRLO0LSE
500373.00 14:47:0200059375479TRLO0LSE
234373.00 14:47:0200059375481TRLO0LSE
500373.00 14:47:0200059375480TRLO0LSE
500373.00 14:47:0200059375482TRLO0LSE
500373.00 14:47:0200059375483TRLO0LSE
354371.00 14:57:4600059376522TRLO0LSE
247371.00 15:01:1200059376783TRLO0LSE
500371.00 15:01:1200059376782TRLO0LSE
61371.00 15:01:1200059376781TRLO0LSE
454371.00 15:01:1200059376780TRLO0LSE
17371.00 15:01:1200059376779TRLO0LSE
192371.00 15:01:1200059376778TRLO0LSE
250371.00 15:01:1200059376777TRLO0LSE
702371.00 15:01:1200059376776TRLO0LSE
700371.00 15:01:1200059376784TRLO0LSE
160371.00 15:01:1200059376785TRLO0LSE
334371.00 15:01:1200059376786TRLO0LSE
172371.00 15:01:1200059376787TRLO0LSE
474370.00 15:09:2500059377596TRLO0LSE
29370.00 15:10:0600059377648TRLO0LSE
1013370.00 15:11:3200059377816TRLO0LSE
1478369.00 15:19:2700059378529TRLO0LSE
444368.50 15:23:1400059378833TRLO0LSE
433368.50 15:28:0500059379163TRLO0LSE
488368.50 15:29:4200059379224TRLO0LSE
1037368.50 15:29:4200059379223TRLO0LSE
753368.50 15:29:4200059379222TRLO0LSE
1024368.50 15:29:4300059379225TRLO0LSE
435368.50 15:29:4300059379226TRLO0LSE
60368.50 15:29:4300059379228TRLO0LSE
463368.50 15:30:0000059379272TRLO0LSE
1268369.00 15:43:2400059380428TRLO0LSE
1479369.50 15:43:2400059380427TRLO0LSE
1135368.00 15:43:3200059380437TRLO0LSE
133368.00 15:44:2500059380577TRLO0LSE
72368.00 15:44:3600059380592TRLO0LSE
64368.00 15:44:3600059380591TRLO0LSE
1468368.00 15:46:0700059380731TRLO0LSE
350367.00 15:52:0200059381217TRLO0LSE
284367.00 15:52:0200059381218TRLO0LSE
346367.00 15:52:2300059381250TRLO0LSE
406367.00 15:52:2300059381249TRLO0LSE
1312366.50 15:58:4800059381990TRLO0LSE
391365.50 16:12:4400059383492TRLO0LSE
1423365.50 16:14:4800059383651TRLO0LSE
1091365.50 16:14:4800059383650TRLO0LSE
31365.00 16:14:4800059383654TRLO0LSE
255365.00 16:14:4800059383657TRLO0LSE
228365.00 16:14:5000059383658TRLO0LSE
622365.00 16:14:5000059383659TRLO0LSE
255365.00 16:15:1700059383713TRLO0LSE
122365.00 16:15:2200059383723TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.