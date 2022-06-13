Rob Jetten, the Dutch energy minister, said the nation's competition regulator is now looking at how energy suppliers are paying for surplus power from residential PV owners. He said that a reasonable tariff should cover at least 80% of energy prices.The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) is now investigating whether energy suppliers are buying surplus solar power from prosumers under the nation's net-metering regime at lower tariffs than what is considered a "reasonable price," according to Minister for Climate and Energy Rob Jetten. Jetten made the comments last week in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...