Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 24/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-06-13 08:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.06.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.08.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.06.2022 - Cleveron Mobility CLEV Public offering TLN 17.06.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 06.06.2022 - East West Agro EWA1LOS8 Buyback VLN 13.06.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.06.2022 - Silvano Fashion Group SFG1T Annual General TLN 29.06.2022 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.06.2022 Citadele banka CBLB050031A Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.06.2022 Nordic Fibreboard SKN1T Annual General TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.06.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB00029B LTGNB00029B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2022 LHV Group LHV Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2022 Hagen Bikes Holding HAGEN Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2022 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Annual General RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2022 VIRŠI-A VIRSI Dividend payment RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2022 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2022 Arco Vara ARC1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2022 Trigon Property Development TPD1T Dividend ex-date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.06.2022 - Baltika BLT1T Annual General TLN 22.06.2022 Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.06.2022 Trigon Property Development TPD1T Dividend record TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.06.2022 InMedica INMB050023FA Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.06.2022 Merko Ehitus MRK1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.06.2022 Summus Capital SUMC067524FA Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.