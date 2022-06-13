GROUPE GORGE: Inauguration of the new assembly factory for maritime drones in Ostend, Belgium



ECA Group opened on Friday, June 10th, its brand new factory in Ostend, Belgium. With this step, the group successfully reaches a new milestone in the flagship Mine Counter Measures program with the Belgium and Dutch navies, in line with the expected schedule and budget.

This state-of-the-art facility will be dedicated to the production and support of the naval drones of ECA Group. Already the hundreds of drones contracted by the Belgium and Dutch Navies are due to be manufactured and supported in this facility. The production of the drones will start in September 2022 and the first complete drone toolbox will be delivered to the Belgian Navy in 2024.

In total, 12 complete robotic systems will be delivered in the next years for this ambitious and innovative program, which represents more than €500 million of revenues for the group over the complete length of the contract.

In parallel, this facility will also serve the other contracts and prospects of ECA Group. Lean manufacturing of AUV (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles) and USV (Unmanned Surface Vehicles), efficient supply chain management, and demonstrations to customers will be the core of its activities. The ECA Group Ostend factory has a direct access to the waterfront. The drones will be sea tested and customers will be able to see them evolve directly under normal conditions of use.

This new facility will further strengthen ties with the Belgium and Dutch navies, the Naval Academy (with Naval Mine Warfare NATO Centre of Excellence), local industries and academic players in Belgium. ECA Group will partner with local companies and will contribute to the development of local skills and industrial capabilities.





About Groupe Gorgé

Groupe Gorgé is a high-tech industrial group driven by a strong entrepreneurial culture. The Group is present in drones, engineering and protection systems. The Group generated revenue of €178 million in 2021.



More information on www.groupe-gorge.com

Groupe Gorgé is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (GOE).





Contacts:

Investor Relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@groupe-gorge.com

Claire Riffaud

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 79

criffaud@actus.fr



Media Relations

Manon Clairet

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

