Zwipe AS: Fidor Bank in Germany to pilot Biometric Payment Cards based on Zwipe Pay

OSLO, Norway and MUNICH, Germany, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zwipe and Fidor Bank are excited to announce that they will be piloting the biometric payment cards in Germany during the second half of 2022. This will be powered by the Zwipe Pay technology platform.

Fidor Bank is a digital bank headquartered in Germany. Founded in 2009, the bank aims to provide a world-class user experience to its retail, corporate and institutional customers.

The launch of biometric cards is in line with Fidor's strategy to provide its customers with access to digital banking and payment services in the most secure way possible. These cards are equipped with the latest security technologies and offer users a secure and seamless payment experience. Fidor Bank has been recognized in the last three consecutive years by Forbes Magazine as one of the world's best banks and a leader in banking.

Across markets globally, Zwipe is experiencing strong and growing demand for its disruptive Zwipe Pay biometric payment card platform, delivering world-class security and a completely touch-less, PIN-free user experience.

Speaking on this development, Boris Joseph, CEO at Fidor Bank said, "We are delighted to take this big step with Zwipe, a well-known pioneer in biometric authentication and payment solutions. Next generation payment cards powered by on-card fingerprint authentication will greatly help to differentiate our payment offerings with respect to a seamless checkout experience and uplifted transaction security. We are aiming for a commercial launch in the second half of 2022".

Besides providing Zwipe Pay as the core platform of the biometric payment card technology, Zwipe will support Fidor Bank with project support, help the bank to drive engagement and awareness on biometric payment cards while ensuring excellent payment experience for consumers.

André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe said, "We are grateful for Fidor Bank's confidence in joining forces with Zwipe to bring biometric payment cards to Germany, one of the largest payment markets in Europe. Fidor Bank's position as a leading digital bank and Zwipe's disruptive technology in biometric payments lay the foundation for a mutually rewarding collaboration. We are fully committed to ensure a successful pilot and market launch in Germany".

About Fidor Bank

Fidor Bank AG is a German digital bank based in Munich and Berlin. A range of unique products and services characterizes Fidor's offer. With the Fidor Smart current or business account, the bank targets private and business customers and offers them a combination of classic banking services and innovative products, such as cryptocurrency trading. Fidor's unique value proposition has been awarded by acclaimed publications, including Handelsblatt, Forbes and Chip.

To learn more, visit www.fidor.de

For further information please contact: Sascha Grundmann, newskontor - Agentur für Kommunikation, +49 211 863949-21 sascha.grundmann@newskontor.de

About Zwipe

Zwipe believes the inherent uniqueness of every person is the key to a safer future. We work with great passion across networks of international organizations, industries and cultures to make convenience safe and secure. We are pioneering next-generation biometric card and wearables technology for payment and physical & logical access control and identification solutions. We promise our customers and partners deep insight and frictionless solutions, ensuring a seamless user experience with our innovative biometric products and services. Zwipe is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with a global presence.

For further information please contact: André Løvestam, CEO, +47 93 43 69 52 info@zwipe.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zwipe-as/r/fidor-bank-in-germany-to-pilot-biometric-payment-cards-based-on-zwipe-pay,c3583976

The following files are available for download: