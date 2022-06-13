DJ AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN (PR1J) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2022
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN
DEALING DATE: 10/06/2022
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3284.631
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9304084
CODE: PR1J
