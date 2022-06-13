Frost & Sullivan: Annual Next-Generation 911 Revenues in the United States to Surpass $1 Billion by 2026

Advancements in cloud-based platforms accelerate innovation in next-generation 911 systems

SAN ANTONIO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next-generation 911 (NG911) introduces innovative features and functionality that will significantly improve and expand public safety capabilities, according to Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis. NG911 allows end-users to efficiently relay text, data, video, and IP-based voice calls to emergency communication centers. The proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) is a prominent factor in triggering opportunities for NG911 systems. As a result, the market for NG911 in the United States (US) is expected to grow from $888.1 million in 2021 to $1.19 billion by 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The expansion of NG911 will support a surge in IoT-initiated 911 notifications coming from connected security systems, vehicles, homes, buildings, smart city infrastructure, wearables, and other connected assets.

For further information on this analysis, Next-Generation 911: The Future of Public Safety, please visit click here.

"Public safety answering points (PSAPs) must be equipped to keep up with disruptive technologies and advanced networks that have altered the way consumers and businesses communicate. NG911 represents an industry transformation that proactively enhances public safety by acknowledging and catering to the rapidly evolving demands of citizens," statedBrent Iadarola, Vice President of Research at Frost & Sullivan. "It enables connected assets to provide first responders with auxiliary incident intelligence to enhance the preparation, speed, and precision of an emergency response."

Iadarola added: "The recent escalation of crime and active shooter incidents in the US has elevated pressure on states and counties that have not yet initiated NG911 to accelerate deployments. The ability to provide first responders with supplemental, real-time data that enhances situational awareness and illuminates the context of an emergency event can literally be lifesaving."

Pioneering and cutting-edge technologies and service models in the NG911 market will enable several growth opportunities, including:

The integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies with PSAP solutions will facilitate the ability to manage, organize, and analyze the massive amounts of new data sources enabled by NG911.

will facilitate the ability to manage, organize, and analyze the massive amounts of new data sources enabled by NG911. The migration of premise-based call-handling systems to NG911 cloud-based platforms will accelerate software/security upgrade cycles, enable neighboring jurisdictions to share resources, and ensure operations are not dependent on the physical conditions at a given dispatch center.

will accelerate software/security upgrade cycles, enable neighboring jurisdictions to share resources, and ensure operations are not dependent on the physical conditions at a given dispatch center. A platform-centric "as-a-service" approach to public safety has emerged as the optimal architecture to support NG911 and presents a framework to capture lucrative growth opportunities across tangential vertical markets dedicated to digital transformation.

Next-Generation 911: The Future of Public Safety-Forecast to 2026 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's ICT research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Next-Generation 911: The Future of Public Safety-Forecast to 2026

K756

Contact:

Sol Curet

Corporate Communications

E: sol.curet@frost.com

https://www.frost.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1837476/Next_Generation_911_Safety_Technology.jpg