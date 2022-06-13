- (PLX AI) - Getinge shares fell 4.4% in morning trading after analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux cut their recommendation to hold from buy, citing intensifying headwinds.
- • Getinge may be affected by worsening challenges in the supply chain, Kepler said
- • The company may also suffer from reduced demand for Covid-related products and a weak flu season: Kepler
- • A potential profit warning could bring volatility to the share, even though these problems may be temporary, Kepler said
- • Price target cut to SEK 280 from SEK 435
