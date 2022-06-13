Shippeo, a leading provider of global and multimodal shipment visibility, has partnered with Everysens, a leader in rail and intermodal transport management systems, to enhance their multimodal transport visibility offering. Everysens will provide Shippeo with the most reliable rail ETA available on the market, based on real-time data from satellite tracking and rail operators.

The two-way partnership allows Everysens to also benefit from Shippeo's large network of road and ocean carriers, providing high quality shipment tracking data to rail and intermodal shippers and their customers. By sharing container events for ocean shipments, as well as highly accurate and reliable road freight ETAs, Everysens can better anticipate impacts on rail logistics

In turn, Shippeo receives a stream of rail events from Everysens, including ETAs, GPS positions and loading statuses. Everysens provides ETAs for both full trains and single wagons; a unique capability within the market. The improved visibility across all types of rail transport will be available globally for Shippeo customers. In addition, Everysens covers the full transport process, including tendering, collaborative smart planning, freight letters and CO2 emissions.

By integrating their respective shipment ETAs, both companies are able to offer their customers improved end-to-end visibility in a single offering, creating new opportunities for supply chain convergence and benefitting shippers with a higher level of supply chain transparency and optimised logistics flows.

"As shippers face more and more supply chain challenges around the world as a result of disruptive global events, they want to know when their shipments will reach their final destination," explains Lucien Besse, COO and Co-founder at Shippeo. "With sustainability playing an increasingly important role in transportation management, rail is becoming a popular means of intermodal transport. However, visibility over rail shipments has not been easy for shippers to achieve. The partnership between Shippeo and Everysens increases shippers' trust in rail and multimodal deliveries, providing them with critical monitoring milestones, as well as the ability to measure and improve their processes."

"Rail is already an important part of multimodal logistics. Effects of the EU Green Deal are quickly positioning rail further as the future of freight," says Dr. Youness Lemrabet, CEO and Founder of Everysens. "The target is clear: 30% modal share for rail by 2030, with an estimated impact of 290 million tons of CO2 saved. To reach this, rail needs newcomers, for whom intermodal is the primary entry point. With this partnership, we can connect the dots between rail and first- and last-mile transport modes, to make modal shift truly happen

About Shippeo

Shippeo is a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, helping major shippers and logistics service providers operate more collaborative, automated, sustainable, profitable, and customer-centric supply chains with highly accurate, real-time operational visibility and perfect workflow orchestration. Their Multimodal Visibility Network integrates with more than 875 TMS, telematics and ELD systems, enabling Shippeo's platform to provide instant access to real-time shipment tracking across all transport modes, in a single portal, through an intuitive user experience. A proprietary and industry-leading machine learning algorithm offers unmatched ETA accuracy, allowing supply chain companies to quickly anticipate problems, proactively alert customers, efficiently manage exceptions with collaborative workflows, and accurately measure CO2 and GHG emissions from supply chain transport. Hundreds of customers, including global brands like Coca-Cola HBC, Carrefour, Renault Group, Schneider Electric, Total, Faurecia, Saint-Gobain and Eckes Granini, trust Shippeo to track more than 28 million shipments per year across 75 countries. Learn more at www.shippeo.com

About Everysens

Decarbonising transport, one train at a time. Everysens offers the first Transport Visibility Management System (TVMS): a TMS specialised in the predictive planning of your rail and intermodal transport by integrating real-time visibility into your processes. This collaborative tool simplifies exchanges between the logistics operator, shippers, carriers and customers for a better execution of transport flows. Integrated with more than 40 rail operators and wagon rental companies, Everysens brings the whole rail and intermodal ecosystem to their industrial customers. Everysens is trusted by the largest chemical, cereals, steel and construction materials companies (among which Arkema, TotalEnergies, ArcelorMittal, HeidelbergCement, CRH) to empower their CO2 and modal shift strategies thanks to simpler rail processes.

Learn more at www.everysens.com

