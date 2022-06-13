Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 13
|Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 10 June 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 10 June 2022 650.25 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 645.31 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
13 June 2022
