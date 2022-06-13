DJ Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2022 / 10:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 165.9441
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5381996
CODE: MTXX LN
ISIN: LU1650490474
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 167768 EQS News ID: 1373793 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1373793&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
June 13, 2022 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)