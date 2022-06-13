DJ Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US37 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2022 / 10:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 107.0793
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 523685
CODE: US37 LN
ISIN: LU1407888996
ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US37 LN Sequence No.: 167752 EQS News ID: 1373761 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
