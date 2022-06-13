DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B

DEALING DATE: 10/06/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 73.9792

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53529357

CODE: 500U

