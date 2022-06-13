The "Europe Cement Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe cement market attained a volume of about 181.17 MMT in 2022. Aided by rising investments in the urban construction projects, the market is estimated to further grow at a CAGR of 1.9% between 2022 and 2027.
The rapid urbanisation, rising residential and commercial construction activities, and increasing standards of living in Europe is driving the market growth. With the increasing demand for cement, and steady economic growth of the developing countries of the continent, the surge in the development of cement plants is propelling the market growth.
Moreover, the rapid development of manufacturing plants owing to the increasing expansion of industries such as healthcare, and automotive, among others, is anticipated to generate the demand for cement in the forecast period.
Furthermore, the market in the region is anticipated to be aided by the strong foothold of major cement manufacturing companies.
Market Segmentation
The market report analyses the market based on segmentations, such as end uses and major regions.
Market Breakup by End Use
- Residential
- Commercial/Institutional/Industrial
- Infrastructural
Market Breakup by Region
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Poland
- Netherlands
Competitive Landscape
The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry.
Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:
- Holcim Ltd.
- HeidelbergCement AG
- CRH plc
- Vicat Group
- Buzzi Unicem SpA.
- CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V
- Titan Cement International S.A.
- Cementir Holding N.V.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Report Coverage Key Segmentation and Scope
3 Report Description
3.1 Market Definition and Outlook
3.2 Properties and Applications
3.3 Market Analysis
3.4 Key Players
4 Key Assumptions
5 Executive Summary
5.1 Overview
5.2 Key Drivers
5.3 Key Developments
5.4 Competitive Structure
5.5 Key Industrial Trends
6 Market Snapshot
6.1 Europe
7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges
8 Global Cement Market Overview
8.1 Key Industry Highlights
8.2 Global Cement Historical Production (2017-2021)
8.3 Global Cement Production Forecast (2022-2027)
8.4 Global Cement Historical Consumption (2017-2021)
8.5 Global Cement Consumption Forecast (2022-2027)
9 Europe Cement Market Analysis
9.1 Key Industry Highlights
9.2 Europe Cement Historical Production (2017-2021)
9.3 Europe Cement Production Forecast (2022-2027)
9.4 Europe Cement Historical Consumption (2017-2021)
9.5 Europe Cement Consumption Forecast (2022-2027)
9.6 Europe Cement Market by End Use
9.6.1 Residential
9.6.2 Commercial/Institutional/Industrial
9.6.3 Infrastructural
9.7 Europe Cement Market by Region
10 Regional Analysis
10.1 Germany
10.1.1 Historical Production (2017-2021)
10.1.2 Production Forecast (2022-2027)
10.1.3 Historical Consumption (2017-2021)
10.1.4 Consumption Forecast (2022-2027)
10.2 United Kingdom
10.3 France
10.4 Italy
10.5 Spain
10.6 Switzerland
10.7 Poland
10.8 Netherlands
11 Market Dynamics
11.1 SWOT Analysis
11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11.3 Key Indicators for Demand
11.4 Key Indicators for Price
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Trade Data Analysis (HS Code 2523)
13.1 Major Exporting Countries
13.1.1 by Value
13.1.2 by Volume
13.2 Major Importing Countries
13.2.1 by Value
13.2.2 by Volume
14 Price Analysis
14.1 Germany Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)
14.2 United Kingdom Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)
14.3 France Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)
14.4 Spain Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)
14.5 Italy Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)
14.6 Netherlands Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)
14.7 Switzerland Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)
14.8 Poland Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)
15 Transportation and Logistics
16 Impact of Environmental Policies
17 Regulatory Landscape
18 Cement and Concrete Industry Associations and Organisations
19 Competitive Landscape
19.1 Market Structure
19.2 Company Profiles
- Holcim Ltd.
- HeidelbergCement AG
- CRH plc
- Vicat Group
- Buzzi Unicem SpA.
- CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V
- Cementir Holding N.V.
- Titan Cement International S.A.
