The "Europe Cement Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe cement market attained a volume of about 181.17 MMT in 2022. Aided by rising investments in the urban construction projects, the market is estimated to further grow at a CAGR of 1.9% between 2022 and 2027.

The rapid urbanisation, rising residential and commercial construction activities, and increasing standards of living in Europe is driving the market growth. With the increasing demand for cement, and steady economic growth of the developing countries of the continent, the surge in the development of cement plants is propelling the market growth.

Moreover, the rapid development of manufacturing plants owing to the increasing expansion of industries such as healthcare, and automotive, among others, is anticipated to generate the demand for cement in the forecast period.

Furthermore, the market in the region is anticipated to be aided by the strong foothold of major cement manufacturing companies.

Market Segmentation

The market report analyses the market based on segmentations, such as end uses and major regions.

Market Breakup by End Use

Residential

Commercial/Institutional/Industrial

Infrastructural

Market Breakup by Region

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Poland

Netherlands

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry.

Some of the major players in the market explored in the report are:

Holcim Ltd.

HeidelbergCement AG

CRH plc

Vicat Group

Buzzi Unicem SpA.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V

Titan Cement International S.A.

Cementir Holding N.V.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Report Coverage Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description

3.1 Market Definition and Outlook

3.2 Properties and Applications

3.3 Market Analysis

3.4 Key Players

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Drivers

5.3 Key Developments

5.4 Competitive Structure

5.5 Key Industrial Trends

6 Market Snapshot

6.1 Europe

7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges

8 Global Cement Market Overview

8.1 Key Industry Highlights

8.2 Global Cement Historical Production (2017-2021)

8.3 Global Cement Production Forecast (2022-2027)

8.4 Global Cement Historical Consumption (2017-2021)

8.5 Global Cement Consumption Forecast (2022-2027)

9 Europe Cement Market Analysis

9.1 Key Industry Highlights

9.2 Europe Cement Historical Production (2017-2021)

9.3 Europe Cement Production Forecast (2022-2027)

9.4 Europe Cement Historical Consumption (2017-2021)

9.5 Europe Cement Consumption Forecast (2022-2027)

9.6 Europe Cement Market by End Use

9.6.1 Residential

9.6.2 Commercial/Institutional/Industrial

9.6.3 Infrastructural

9.7 Europe Cement Market by Region

10 Regional Analysis

10.1 Germany

10.1.1 Historical Production (2017-2021)

10.1.2 Production Forecast (2022-2027)

10.1.3 Historical Consumption (2017-2021)

10.1.4 Consumption Forecast (2022-2027)

10.2 United Kingdom

10.3 France

10.4 Italy

10.5 Spain

10.6 Switzerland

10.7 Poland

10.8 Netherlands

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.3 Key Indicators for Demand

11.4 Key Indicators for Price

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Trade Data Analysis (HS Code 2523)

13.1 Major Exporting Countries

13.1.1 by Value

13.1.2 by Volume

13.2 Major Importing Countries

13.2.1 by Value

13.2.2 by Volume

14 Price Analysis

14.1 Germany Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)

14.2 United Kingdom Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)

14.3 France Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)

14.4 Spain Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)

14.5 Italy Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)

14.6 Netherlands Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)

14.7 Switzerland Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)

14.8 Poland Historical Price Trends (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022-2027)

15 Transportation and Logistics

16 Impact of Environmental Policies

17 Regulatory Landscape

18 Cement and Concrete Industry Associations and Organisations

19 Competitive Landscape

19.1 Market Structure

19.2 Company Profiles

Holcim Ltd.

HeidelbergCement AG

CRH plc

Vicat Group

Buzzi Unicem SpA.

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V

Cementir Holding N.V.

Titan Cement International S.A.

