3D Printing Plastics Market worth $1,907 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "3D Printing Plastics Market by Type (Photopolymer, ABS, PLA, Polyamide), Form (Powder, Liquid, Filament), Application, End-User Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Electronics & Consumer Goods) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global 3D Printing Plastics market size is projected to grow from USD 721 million in 2022 to USD 1,907 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period. The growing supply of 3D printing plastics due to forward integration of major polymer companies is one of the most significant factors projected to drive the growth of the 3D printing plastics market.

Polyamide is the fastest-growing segment in 3D printing plastics market, in terms of value and volume

Polyamide is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the 3D printing plastics market during the forecast period. The growth of polyamides (PA11 and PA12) is dependent of the growth of the laser sintering technology, which is expanding in various markets with the expiry of some of the key patents in 2014, as well as the FDM technology where they are used in filament form.

Powder form to be the fastest-growing segment in the global 3D printing plastics market in terms of value and volume

The powder segment is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during a forecast period. The increasing demand for 3D printing materials in the powder form is due to the rise in demand from the aerospace & defense, automotive, and healthcare industries. In addition, the rising demand for SLA 3D printing technology is mainly responsible for the growing consumption of 3D printing plastics in the powder form.

Manufacturing application is expected to grow with the highest CAGR, both in terms of value and volume during the forecast period

The manufacturing segment is expected to be the fastest- growing application of the global 3D printing plastics market owing to their increasing usage in production activities in different industries. The growth of the manufacturing segment of the 3D printing plastics market can also be attributed to the increased consumption of 3D printing plastics in the aerospace & defense sector. Moreover, some of the selected customized automotive manufacturers have also adopted 3D printing technology for manufacturing different components of their vehicles.

Automotive to be the fastest-growing end-use industry in the global 3D printing plastics market in terms of value and volume

The 3D printing technology has been largely used in the automotive industry for rapid prototyping of automotive components and their testing. The 3D printed prototypes of automotive components are developed primarily to study the feasibility of automobiles by carrying out their live testing. The automotive industry is one of the earliest adopters of 3D printing technology for prototyping applications. It has already printed a complete car using this technology. Some of Europe- and North America-based luxury car manufacturers have already adopted 3D printing technology for the mainstream production of certain components of automobiles. Most of the automotive manufacturers, especially car manufacturers from the North American and European regions, and also from Japan have started using 3D printing technology in tooling applications. These manufacturers also use 3D printing technology for manufacturing customized automobile components. Moreover, 3D printing technology is expected to have a major impact on the supply chain of the automotive industry by optimizing the cost and time consumed by logistics.

Europe is the second-largest region in the 3D printing plastics market during the forecast period

Europe is the second-largest market for 3D printing plastics in 2021. It has a significant number of manufacturers that are actively participating in development activities, especially in expansions and new product launches. The region has the presence of major 3D printing manufacturers, such as Arkema S.A. (France), Covestro AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), and EOS (Germany). Europe is home to major automotive and aerospace & defense industries that are responsible for the augmenting demand for 3D printing high plastics in the region. The increasing usage of 3D printing plastics in the healthcare industry is playing a major role in the increasing demand for 3D printing plastics. Moreover, governments in Europe are highly engaged in the adoption of additive manufacturing in the manufacturing sector.

The Major Players in 3D printing plastics Market includes 3D systems Corporation (US), Stratasys, Inc. (US), Covestro AG (Germany), Arkema S.A. (France), Evonik Industries (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Henkel (Germany), EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems (Germany), and SABIC (Saudi Arabia).

