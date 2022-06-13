DJ Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR (JPNU LN) Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jun-2022 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Japan (TOPIX) (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist EUR
DEALING DATE: 10-Jun-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 133.1824
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6413202
CODE: JPNU LN
ISIN: FR0010245514
ISIN: FR0010245514 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPNU LN
