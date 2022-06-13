Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has introduced a proprietary Directors Officers Insurance policy in France.

"Our new D&O Liability policy provides companies and their management across France with primary capacity backed by the stellar balance sheet, long-term market commitment, and excellent service of BHSI," said François-Xavier d'Huart, Country Manager, France.

"Our positioning as primary leader, supported by a dedicated team of senior underwriters, is a welcomed alternative on a stressed market and demonstrates our long-term focus.

"This new D&O coverage also enhances our ability to provide multinational programs and services to companies with exposures in France and throughout our global network, which spans 170 countries."

For more information, contact Olivier.Hamon@bhspecialty.com or Virginie.Pelletier@bhspecialty.com.

