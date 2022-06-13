Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Sweden BuyersClub AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (300/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Sweden BuyersClub AB, company registration number 559016-7838, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Sweden BuyersClub AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be June 20, 2022 The company has 4,596,610 shares as per June 13, 2022. Shares Short name: BUY ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 6,896,610 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015660287 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 259405 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559016-7838 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4040 Retail ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Partner Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Partner Fondkommission AB on +46 (0)31-761 22 30.