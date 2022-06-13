AECI Limited - Holding(s) in Company

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or the Company)

DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT HOLDING OF AECI SHARES

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 as amended (the Companies Act), regulation 121(2)(b) of the Companies Regulations, 2011 and paragraph 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders and noteholders are advised that PSG Asset Management Proprietary Limited (PSG) has notified the Company that it has acquired AECI shares, such that PSG now holds 10,02 % of the issued ordinary shares in the Company.

As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act, the Company has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

Woodmead, Sandton

13 June 2022

Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)