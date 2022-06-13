Anzeige
Montag, 13.06.2022
WKN: A2P6MX ISIN: DK0061283009 Ticker-Symbol: 4ZD 
Frankfurt
13.06.22
08:21 Uhr
1,712 Euro
-0,068
-3,82 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
13.06.2022 | 13:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Penneo A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Penneo A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading
and official listing will take effect as per 15 June 2022 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0061283009            
----------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Penneo               
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 31,639,609 shares (DKK 632,792.18) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Change:        280,432 shares (DKK 5.608,64)   
----------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  31.920.041 shares (DKK 638.400,82) 
----------------------------------------------------------
Subscription prices:  ·     114,432 shares - DKK 4.28
            ·     166,000 shares - DKK 4.33
----------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 0.02              
----------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      PENNEO               
----------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     196098               
----------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
