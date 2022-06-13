Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Penneo A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to employee warrant exercise

The share capital of Penneo A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 15 June 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061283009 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Penneo ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 31,639,609 shares (DKK 632,792.18) ---------------------------------------------------------- Change: 280,432 shares (DKK 5.608,64) ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 31.920.041 shares (DKK 638.400,82) ---------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 114,432 shares - DKK 4.28 · 166,000 shares - DKK 4.33 ---------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: PENNEO ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 196098 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66