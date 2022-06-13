Dynamic new unmanned ground platform provides unmatched strength and mobility

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced today at Eurosatory the launch of its new Kobra 725 modular robot. The tracked multi-mission platform delivers new capabilities and technology upgrades to the Kobra 710 unmanned ground system, with the lift capacity and mobility customers demand for operations in the harshest conditions.

The Kobra 725 provides unmatched power and payload support in an easy-to-operate package. The robot's advanced manipulator arm can lift heavy loads and stretches to a height of nearly four meters to access hard-to-reach places. At less than 250 kg, the rugged Kobra 725 is highly maneuverable, even in rough terrain, climbs stairs, and even surmounts jersey barriers. New technology includes full-HD cameras, wide angle visual/thermal mobility cameras, field-swappable radio modules, and AES-256 encryption.

Kobra 725's features make it ideally suited for military applications such as Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)/counter-vehicle-borne IED missions, remote CBRN detection, weapon integration, and reconnaissance, as well as other tough jobs from building safety and hazmat inspections to nuclear power maintenance.

"Our new Kobra 725 delivers a range of upgrades and enhancements that address increasingly complex situations troops are facing on frontlines right now," said Dr. David Cullin, vice president and general manager of Unmanned and Integrated Solutions at Teledyne FLIR Defense. "This multi-mission robot gives users a powerful, highly mobile system that keeps them out of danger areas as they evaluate and mitigate threats.

"We're proud to offer the Kobra 725 and to continue innovating this vital platform for defense and industrial customers," Cullin added.

Key features of the Kobra 725 include:

Improved Mobility : With a top speed up to 13 km per hour, the Kobra 725 excels in getting down range fast, allowing operators to quickly interrogate a device or target.

: With a top speed up to 13 km per hour, the Kobra 725 excels in getting down range fast, allowing operators to quickly interrogate a device or target. Powerful and Compact : Kobra delivers heavy lift capacity yet stows down into a compact footprint and is easily transportable, even in small vehicles.

: Kobra delivers heavy lift capacity yet stows down into a compact footprint and is easily transportable, even in small vehicles. Versatile, Rugged Design : The platform is highly configurable, designed to handle dangerous battlefield situations in all weather conditions, such as route clearance, breaching, and vehicle-borne IEDs.

: The platform is highly configurable, designed to handle dangerous battlefield situations in all weather conditions, such as route clearance, breaching, and vehicle-borne IEDs. Superior Communications : MPU5 high-performance radio with Wave Relay MANET and MIMO technology allows Kobra 725 to penetrate deeper into complex structures and further down range than ever before.

: MPU5 high-performance radio with Wave Relay MANET and MIMO technology allows Kobra 725 to penetrate deeper into complex structures and further down range than ever before. Cutting Edge Technology: Typical configuration includes a mast-mounted HD PTZ camera as well as several universal payload ports and mounting points to attach and integrate numerous accessories, such as thermal cameras, mine clearance tools, rangefinders, LIDAR, X-ray equipment, CBRN sensors, weapons, and more.

In 2019, the U.S. Army selected the FLIR Kobra as its Common Robotic System-Heavy (CRS-H) robotic platform and approved a five-year production contract to build upwards of 350 unmanned ground vehicles. In November 2021, the Army announced it had begun fielding CRS-H robots.

