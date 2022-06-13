NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 10 June 2022 were: 631.13p Capital only 638.20p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share buyback of 30,000 ordinary shares on 10th June 2022, the Company has 102,555,194 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 654,670 shares held in Treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.