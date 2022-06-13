Charge Enterprises Inc.: Former GM and Ford Executive Mark LaNeve to Speak at FAR 2022 The Future of Automotive Retail Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / Charge Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq:CRGE) ("Charge" or the "Company"), consisting of a portfolio of global businesses with the vision of connecting people everywhere with communications and electric vehicle ("EV") charging infrastructure, announced President Charge Enterprises Mark LaNeve is speaking at the FAR 2022 - The Future of Automotive Retail Conference. Mr. LaNeve will discuss Charge and the Company's role in building infrastructures for Electric Vehicle Charging.

The 4th annual conference presented by Maritz Automotive takes place June 13-15, 2022, in San Diego, CA. This year's conference is centered on the Future of Automotive Retail. FAR 2022 is designed on areas such as innovation, entrepreneurship, and profitable business operations.

Event: Charge Enterprises at the FAR 2022 - Future of Automotive Retail 4th Annual Conference

Event Date: Monday, June 13, 2022

"It's an honor to be speaking at the FAR 2022 - Future of Automotive Retail Conference," said Mark LaNeve, President of Charge Enterprises "It's clearly a period of tremendous change and opportunity for dealers and the industry, and the conference is a great opportunity for Charge Enterprises to engage with so many great dealers and industry thought leaders."

About FAR (Future of Automotive Retail)



The Future of Automotive Retail (FAR), hosted by Maritz Automotive, is an annual summit that brings together key automotive industry leaders to focus on the disruption happening within the industry. This year FAR spotlights retail innovation and transportation electrification with engaging content represented by key stakeholders in the EV ecosystem, including automotive manufacturers, dealers from around the country, utility companies, infrastructure/charging station providers, academia, digital marketing leaders and technology companies.

About Maritz Automotive



As a retail performance agency, Maritz Automotive is focused on impacting behaviors that lead to improved business results. Maritz Automotive helps clients sell more vehicles, parts and service by combining decades of industry expertise with custom solutions that address the changing retail market and critical services that that increase dealer profitability. As a leader in the industry, Maritz Automotive continues to be at the forefront of innovation and changes for the future.

About Charge Enterprises, Inc.

Telecommunications

Our Telecommunications business ("Telecommunications") has provided routing of both voice and data to Carriers and Mobile Network Operators ("MNOs") globally for over two decades and we will selectively add profitable products and services to this long-established business.

Infrastructure

Our Infrastructure business ("Infrastructure") has a primary focus on two fast growing sectors: electric vehicle ("EV") charging, and Telecommunications Network 5G, including cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications. Solutions for these two sectors include: Design and Engineering, Equipment Specification and Sourcing, Installation, Data and Software Solutions, and Service and Maintenance.

To learn more about Charge, visit Charge Enterprises , Inc .

