PlayStation Plus introduces a new era of game subscription choice for gamers, with 700+ high-quality games and value-added benefits

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced today the launch of its all-new PlayStationPlus game subscription service in North and South America, providing more flexibility and value for gaming fans. The newly enhanced PlayStation Plus offers a compelling, high-quality game catalog* across a diverse content portfolio. With the all-new PlayStation Plus, players can discover and engage with more content than ever before and deepen their connection with the PlayStation community through shared experiences. Today's launch in the Americas will be followed by Europe and Australia in late June, completing the global roll-out that started in Asia in late May.

"The global launch of the all-new PlayStation Plus represents a massive evolution of our game subscription service offering, and we are pleased that fans worldwide can now enjoy hundreds of fantastic games available in the PlayStation Plus catalog," said Jim Ryan, President and CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment. "The high caliber of content is what sets PlayStation Plus apart, and the service will continue to grow with new monthly game offerings that include some of the most celebrated titles on PlayStation platforms. We are truly grateful for the passionate support of our PlayStation community over the years."

Below are the benefit options of the all-new PlayStation Plus.

PlayStation Plus Essential

Benefits : Provides the same benefits that PlayStation Plus members are getting today, such as PS4 and PS5 monthly games, online multiplayer access, exclusive discounts, cloud storage and more. There are no changes for existing PlayStation Plus members in this plan and pricing remains the same.

: Price United States : $9.99 monthly $24.99 quarterly $59.99 yearly Europe : €8.99 monthly €24.99 quarterly €59.99 yearly United Kingdom : £6.99 monthly £19.99 quarterly £49.99 yearly



PlayStation Plus Extra

Benefits : Provides all the benefits from the Essential plan and adds a catalog of up to 400* of the most enjoyable PlayStation4 (PS4) and PlayStation5 (PS5) games including blockbuster hits from our PlayStation Studios catalog and third-party partners. Games in the Extra plan are downloadable for play.

: Price : United States : $14.99 monthly $39.99 quarterly $99.99 yearly Europe : €13.99 monthly €39.99 quarterly €99.99 yearly United Kingdom : £10.99 monthly £31.99 quarterly £83.99 yearly

:

PlayStation Plus Premium**

Benefits : Provides all the benefits from Essential and Extra plans and adds up to 340* additional games, including: PlayStation3 games available via cloud streaming*** A catalog of beloved classic games from the original PlayStation, PlayStation2 (PS2), and PlayStationPortable (PSP) generation. Adds cloud streaming access*** for original PlayStation, PS2, PSP and PS4 games. Time-limited game trials is also offered in this plan, so customers can try select games before they buy.

: Price : United States : $17.99 monthly $49.99 quarterly $119.99 yearly Europe : €16.99 monthly €49.99 quarterly €119.99 yearly United Kingdom : £13.49 monthly £39.99 quarterly £99.99 yearly

:

The new PlayStation Plus game catalog will include breathtaking titles from dozens of talented studios across the globe, including PlayStation Studios developers such as Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog, and Sucker Punch, and third-party partners such as Rockstar Games, Square Enix, WB Games and more. At launch, the PlayStation Plus game catalog will include titles such as Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, NBA 2K22, and Red Dead Redemption 2. The hundreds of games available in the PlayStation Plus games catalog will continue to refresh and evolve over time, so there is always something new for gamers to play.

Classic games coming to PlayStation Plus include beloved hits such as Ape Escape, Syphon Filter and Tekken 2. Some of these classic games will show improved frame rates and higher quality resolution than its original launch versions. Additionally, select games from the original PlayStation and PSP generation will include a new user experience with menus that allow players to save their game at any time, or even rewind the game to replay a specific section.

At each regional launch, the current cloud-based subscription game service, PlayStationNow, will transition into the new PlayStation Plus service. As a result, current customers will migrate over to PlayStation Plus Premium with cloud streaming access until their current subscription expires with no increase to their current subscription fees at launch. Additionally, 11 markets*** in Eastern Europe will launch with cloud streaming access in June, for a total of 30 markets with cloud streaming access.

Currently live in select Asia markets, including Japan, this all-new PlayStation Plus builds upon more than 25 years of SIE's expertise in gaming innovation and strong legacy in network services. PlayStation Plus initially launched in 2010 and was the first console membership service to provide a regular refreshed library of monthly games. PlayStation Now launched in 2014 and was the first game console subscription streaming service. With the newly enhanced PlayStation Plus, SIE is taking game subscription services to the next level by delivering even greater value to gamers.

For more information, please visit: https://www.playstation.com/ps-plus/

About Sony Interactive Entertainment

Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has delivered innovation to the market since the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services include PlayStation5, PlayStation4, PlayStationVR, PlayStationStore, PlayStationPlus, and acclaimed PlayStation software titles from PlayStation Studios. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and has global functions in California, London, and Tokyo.

"PlayStation," "PS5," and "PS4" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

*Number of games may vary by market. Availability of Classics, Game Trials and Game Catalog also varies over time, plan and country/region. See https://www.playstation.com/Plus for details and updates on PS Plus offerings. PlayStation Plus is an ongoing subscription subject to a recurring subscription fee taken automatically (at the then-current PS Store price) at the frequency you choose at purchase until cancellation. Terms apply: play.st/psplus-usageterms

**For markets without cloud streaming, PlayStation Plus Deluxe will be offered at a lower price compared to PlayStation Plus Premium and includes a catalog of beloved classic games from the original PlayStation, PS2 and PSP generations to download and play, along with time-limited game trials. Benefits from Essential and Extra plans are also included. Local pricing will vary by market.

***Markets where cloud streaming is available: US, Canada, Japan, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden. The following markets will launch in June with cloud streaming access: Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. Cloud Streaming requires a minimum internet speed of 5mbps (15 mbps for 1080p).

