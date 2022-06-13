Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd: NGS Automation Market Worth $1.33 Billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research

REDDING, Calif., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'NGS Automation Market by Product (Platform, Consumables), Sequencing Type (Whole Genome, Exome, Targeted), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2029',published by Meticulous Research, the NGS automation market is expected to reach $1.33 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5271

NGS involves various steps - sample pre-processing, library preparation, sequencing, and bioinformatics. Library preparation consists of numerous repetitive steps that require small sample volumes to be pipetted with high precision. This process makes it highly prone to manual errors, compromising the entire NGS process. The automation of library preparation can increase lab efficiency and generate more consistent results. NGS automation also helps maintain turnaround time and increase sample throughput. This involves the use of workstation/robotics platforms with their respective reagents & consumables.

Growing demand for optimized & streamlined NGS workflows, the rising prevalence of cancer, and increasing pharmaceutical R&D investments and healthcare expenditures are key factors driving the growth of the NGS automation market. The increasing applications of NGS technology and collaborations between vendors to develop library preparation protocols are expected to create market growth opportunities.

However, the high price of automation workstations are a restraining factor for the market's growth. Additionally, regulatory & standardization concerns related to diagnostic testing and the need to train personnel on the use of NGS automation software are major challenges for market growth.

The NGS automation market is segmented on the basis of product (workstation/robotic platforms and reagents & consumables), by sequencing type (whole genome sequencing, whole exome sequencing, targeted genome sequencing, and other sequencing types), by application [drug discovery, clinical diagnostics (oncology diagnostics, reproductive health diagnostics, infectious diseases diagnostics, other clinical diagnostics), and other applications), end user (hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and other end users), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the global and regional levels.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5271

Based on product, the workstations/robotic platforms segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the NGS automation market in 2022. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the benefits of automation of NGS for library preparation, such as high efficiency, low turnaround time, reduced per sample cost, high reproducibility over manual methods, and high demand for NGS automation in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies for drug discovery.

Based on sequencing type, the whole genome sequencing segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the NGS automation market in 2022. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing need for automation in WGS to reduce per-sample cost, increasing applications of WGS in the identification of inherited disorders, characterization of the mutations that drive cancer progression & tracking of disease outbreaks, and ability of NGS automation to save time & improve the reproducibility of the results.

Based on application, the drug discovery segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the NGS automation market in 2022. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing utilization of NGS for identifying novel drug targets and developing therapeutic techniques that target specific genes and proteins, such as targeted therapies, gene therapies, and oligonucleotide therapies.

Quick Buy - NGS Automation Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029): https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/27804657

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the NGS automation market in 2022. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing R&D spending by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and the rising incidence of chronic diseases increase the need for better diagnostics and therapeutic approaches to support NGS adoption among pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

Geographically, the NGS automation market is segmented into five major regions-North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with a further analysis of major countries in these regions. In 2022, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the NGS automation market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is increasingly becoming an attractive market for healthcare product manufacturers & service providers, owing to the improvement in the healthcare infrastructure in the region. The growing population is the key factor that drives the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector in this region, which draws a lot of investment from private and public bodies leading to high growth rate of this regional market.

The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the geographic presence and key strategic developments of leading market players during 2019-2022. The NGS automation market has witnessed several new product launches, approvals, partnerships & agreements, and acquisitions in recent years.

Some of the key players dominating the NGS automation market are Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Hamilton Company (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), PRIMADAG SAS (France), BRAND GMBH + CO KG (Germany), Hudson Robotics (U.S.), SPT Labtech (U.K.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland).

Browse in-depth TOC on "NGS Automation Market - Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029)"

click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ngs-automation-market-5271

Scope of the Report:

NGS Automation Market, by Product

Workstation/Robotic Platforms

Reagents & Consumables

NGS Automation Market, by Application

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Oncology Diagnostics



Infectious Disease Diagnostics



Reproductive Health Diagnostics



Other Clinical Diagnostics

Other Applications

NGS Automation Market, by Sequencing Type

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Targeted Genome Sequencing

Other Sequencing Types

NGS Automation Market, by End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Others End Users

NGS Automation Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5271

Related Reports:

Next-generation Sequencing Services Market by Type (Targeted Sequencing, Exome, RNA-Seq, ChIP Sequencing), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Nanopore, SMRT), Application (Clinical Diagnosis, Biomarker Discovery), & End User - Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-services-market-5041

Next-Generation Sequencing Market by Type (Consumables, NGS Platform, Software), Sequencing Type (Whole Genome, Targeted), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Sequencing by Ligation), Application (Clinical, Research), End User - Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/next-generationg-sequencing-market-5040

Precision Medicine Software Market by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), Application (Oncology, Pharmacogenomics, CNS), End User (Healthcare Providers, Research, Academia, Pharma, Biotech) - Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/precision-medicine-software-market-5011

About Meticulous Research

Meticulous Research was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/494/ngs-automation-market-2029

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg