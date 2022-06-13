airSlate Business Cloud Provides AWS Customers End-to-End Workflow Automation for Digital Transformation

AWS customers can now access airSlate's complete suite of no-code tools to navigate their own path of business digitization

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / airSlate , a leader in no-code business automation solutions, is proud to offer Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers access to the newly-launched airSlate Business Cloud , an end-to-end solution that combines PDF editing, document generation, award-winning eSignature, and document workflow automation tools within one offering. AWS customers can now digitally transform their fundamental working processes by choosing from an infinite array of document-based business workflows that are configurable in minutes with airSlate Business Cloud's all-in-one, no-code offering.

In 2020, signNow, airSlate's software-as-a-service (SaaS) eSignature offering, became the first eSignature solution on the AWS Marketplace . With over 250% customer growth in joint customer wins since AWS Marketplace's launch of signNow, AWS customers continue to rely on signNow to create and manage eSignature workflows on any desktop or mobile device. Today, the expanded AWS and airSlate service offering - the airSlate Business Cloud - delivers unlimited access to all four airSlate business automation tools, including a CRM/ERP integration of choice.

airSlate : An all-in-one, no-code workflow automation solution that empowers anyone to create, innovate, and automate to digitally transform their workflows.

signNow : An award-winning eSignature solution that enables business to be conducted anywhere, anytime, and on any device.

pdfFiller : A powerful and comprehensive solution to create, manage, and edit PDF documents and forms in the cloud.

US Legal Forms : A leading online provider of state-specific legal forms.

Business leaders who may be new to business digitization can leverage the airSlate Business Cloud with no coding experience necessary. airSlate provides the tools to help define a business's digitization path. For businesses who have transitioned to digital operations, airSlate provides full-scale document automation tools and advanced workflows.

"The drastic shift in the use of technology would not be possible without the fast-paced digitization of businesses, and the airSlate Business Cloud's no-code approach to digital transformation empowers AWS customers with little or no technical background to participate in digital transformation," shares Borya Shakhnovich , Chief Executive Officer at airSlate. "The airSlate Business Cloud meets the essential needs of any business looking to automate their workflows so that they can do business anywhere, from any platform, automatically."

AWS customers using the airSlate Business Cloud can eliminate the hassle of manually transferring data between multiple systems of record while ensuring information security and accountability. airSlate Business Cloud users have access to 100+ Integration and Automation Bots, such as automatic document archiving to a specific AWS Simple Storage Service (AWS S3) account with the S3 Bot , which allows them to launch automated workflows in minutes, no coding required.

AWS delivers additional benefits for airSlate Business Cloud users when purchased in the AWS Marketplace, including:

Single billing and invoicing through existing AWS membership

For AWS customers with a Private Pricing Agreement (PPA), the purchase of the airSlate Business Cloud will qualify the customer for a 50% retirement of their PPA spend commitment

Promotional AWS Credits for qualifying customers

For more information on the airSlate Business Cloud, visit the airSlate Business Cloud in AWS Marketplace .

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves over a hundred million innovators worldwide with its no-code workflow automation, electronic signature, and document management solutions. The company's portfolio of award-winning products, signNow , pdfFiller , airSlate , and US Legal Forms , empowers teams to create, innovate, and automate to digitally transform their organizations to run faster and easier.

