Elektros, Inc. The First Elektros Sonic Low-Speed Vehicle is in its Final Stage of Production and Ready for Crash Test Certification

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / Elektros Inc. announced today that the company's first Elektros Sonic vehicle will be complete by June 26th of this month and will soon be crash test certified. The company's exclusive manufacturer, Jinpeng Group, is finishing up production for the Elektros Sonic low-speed vehicles and looks forward to obtaining approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Upon approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Elektros Sonic vehicles will be available to the public in Florida before expanding nationwide. The Elektros Sonic low-speed electric vehicles are revolutionary to the industry, providing consumers with safe and clean transportation in their local communities. Elektros looks forward to launching this powerful electric vehicle assembly line and will soon be applying for the vehicle's identification numbers. Elektros Inc. is shaping the future of electric mobility and is thrilled to be one step closer to providing consumers with an affordable electric vehicle option they can utilize every day.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

