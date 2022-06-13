

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), said it has won Philips North America LLC and Koninklijke Philips NV's patent lawsuit campaign. The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California summarily dismissed a Philips lawsuit against Garmin on the basis that one of Philips' remaining asserted patents was invalid and the other did not cover Garmin's products. Garmin noted that previously four other Philips patents asserted in this lawsuit were either found to be invalid, dismissed by Philips from the lawsuit or dedicated by Philips to the public to avoid a dismissal.



'We are gratified that yet another court has found Philips' patent claims against Garmin to be baseless and without merit,' said Andrew Etkind, Garmin vice president and general counsel.







