DAX signed as Odeeo's exclusive sales partner

Global, the media entertainment group, has announced today (13 June 2022) that it has invested in Odeeo, a tech start-up that delivers non-intrusive audio ads in mobile games.

Global's market-leading digital advertising platform DAX (Digital Ad Exchange) will become the company's exclusive sales partner in the UK and in the U.S, expanding DAX's existing podcast, digital audio, audio articles and programmatic outdoor offering for advertisers and creators.

Odeeo serves mobile game developers and publishers, helping them to monetise and grow their gaming products. Its pioneering technology provides advertisers with access to 2.8 billion mobile gamers across the globe, promising ads that respect player experience and privacy whilst offering advertisers advanced targeting and a highly attentive audience.

The company is based in Israel and was founded by Amit Monheit (CEO) and Elad Stern (COO) in 2021.

Odeeo co-founder, Amit Monheit, said: "There's huge potential to improve how brands advertise in games so Elad and I are delighted to be partnering with Global and DAX. Together, we can help brands explore new opportunities and reach target audiences.

"Mobile gaming is immensely popular and audio ads in this space are unique as they don't interrupt the experience. By combining our expertise, we'll be able to keep innovating and growing the in-game audio world."

Stephen Miron, Group CEO at Global said: "We have been following the mobile gaming sector and particularly Odeeo's growth for some time, and are pleased to announce both this strategic investment and Odeeo's appointment of Global, through DAX, to be their exclusive sales partner in the UK and US.

"This reinforces our strategy of being the market leader for all forms of audio advertising, across live radio, podcasts, audio articles and now mobile gaming. We're looking forward to partnering with Amit and Elad to help the gaming creator community make the most of audio advertising opportunities."

Les Hollander, CEO DAX, North America, said: "Audio advertising in mobile gaming presents a unique opportunity to reach gamers with immersive, non-intrusive marketing. Partnering with Odeeo not only provides us with high quality games for our advertisers to utilise but also an opportunity for them to connect with highly engaged audiences. I'm thrilled that DAX is joining Odeeo on this new and exciting journey."

About Odeeo

Odeeo is an audio ad platform. One that strikes a chord with the world's estimated 2.8 billion mobile gamers and drums up new customers for brands. All while players enjoy their game without skipping a beat. It's on a mission to create a better experience for players running ads without interrupting the gameplay connecting developers and brands through sound and building the most advanced audio platform on the market.

Headquartered in Israel, the company was founded by Amit Monheit (CEO) and Elad Stern (Chief Operating Officer) in 2021 and helps to connect hundreds of studios and brands through audio.

About Global

Global is one of the world's leading Media Entertainment groups.

Europe's largest radio company, Global is home to respected, national market leading media brands broadcasting across the UK on DAB FM and around the world on Global Player, including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, LBC, LBC News, Global's Newsroom, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold. Global Player allows listeners to enjoy all of Global's radio brands, award-winning podcasts, and expertly curated playlists, in one place in app, on web and on smart speakers.

Global is also one of the leading Outdoor companies in both the UK Europe, with over 235,000 sites reaching 95% of the UK population. Global's extensive and diverse outdoor portfolio encompasses Transport for London's Underground network, almost all major UK airports including Gatwick, the UK's largest portfolio of roadside posters and premium digital screens in prime locations, as well as the UK's largest network of buses including all major cities.

On-air, on Global Player and with our outdoor platforms combined, Global reaches 51 million individuals across the UK every week, including 25.7 million on the radio alone.

Global created and operates DAX (Digital Ad Exchange), the market leader in digital audio advertising and a pioneering platform in programmatic outdoor advertising.

The company headquarters is in London's iconic Leicester Square. Ashley Tabor-King OBE is Founder Executive President, Stephen Miron is Group CEO, Lord Allen is Chairman and James Rea is Director of Broadcasting Content. Ashley Tabor-King created Global in 2007.

