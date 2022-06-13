Inaugural Process Heating & Cooling Show Opens This Wednesday, June 15 in Rosemont, IL

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / Over 1,000 industrial process heating and cooling equipment industry professionals will convene this week for the inaugural Process Heating & Cooling Show, taking place June 15-16 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. This event will bring together numerous industries in the process industries, including oil and gas, electronics, pharmaceuticals, food, beverages, packaging, and plastics, to name a few. Attendees will have a chance to connect face-to-face with like-minded peers, learn from business thought leaders, and uncover emerging trends and technologies.

"After a two year wait, we are thrilled to finally be able to host this dedicated live event to bring together industrial manufacturing and engineering professionals to learn, connect, share and explore all things related to the process heating and cooling industries," said Erik Klingerman, Senior Group Publisher, BNP Media. "Our team has put together a stellar two-day event featuring a vibrant exhibit hall, exceptional education and dynamic networking functions. The 2022 Process Heating & Cooling Show will offer a unique platform spotlighting the latest industrial processes, products and emerging technologies across all process manufacturing industries."

For the most up to date schedule, visit www.process-heating.com/heat-cool-show. Highlights of the show include:

The Education Program will offer several sessions that are approved for continuing education credits by the following accrediting bodies: the Engineering Registered Continuing Education Program (RCEP); Refrigerating Engineers and Technicians Association (RETA); the American Institute of Architects (AIA); and International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET). The following courses will offer 1 PDH; 1 RETA PDH; 1 AIA LU/Elective; and 0.1 IACET CEU. For full access to the conference program, click here.

will offer several sessions that are approved for continuing education credits by the following accrediting bodies: the Engineering Registered Continuing Education Program (RCEP); Refrigerating Engineers and Technicians Association (RETA); the American Institute of Architects (AIA); and International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET). The following courses will offer 1 PDH; 1 RETA PDH; 1 AIA LU/Elective; and 0.1 IACET CEU. For full access to the conference program, click here. Learning Theaters are located right on the exhibit hall floor and will feature 30-60-minute educational sessions led by influential speakers. Topics include Heat Source Selection and Evaluation Criteria; Optimizing Process Cooling with Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs); Infrared 101 - How and When to Use it; Retrofitting Fired Equipment; Reclaiming Heat Transfer Fluids; Benefits of Industrial Ammonia Refrigeration Training; Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and Process Piping Systems; Minimizing Fan System Effects; The Secret to Safer Steam Methane Reforming; Oil-free Process Cooling & Heat Recovery Process; and Optimizing Your Heating System for Energy Efficiency .

are located right on the exhibit hall floor and will feature 30-60-minute educational sessions led by influential speakers. Topics include and . The inaugural show will offer a vibrant Exhibit Hall featuring Silver Sponsor Omega; Bronze Sponsors ASTEC and Thermalogic; Association Partners: AMCA, IHEA, IIAR, RETA; Education Sponsors: Cleaver-Brooks, Control Instrument Corp., Dräger Inc., Environmental Energy Services Corp. and Frascold USA; in addition to dozens of other companies.

featuring Silver Sponsor Omega; Bronze Sponsors ASTEC and Thermalogic; Association Partners: AMCA, IHEA, IIAR, RETA; Education Sponsors: Cleaver-Brooks, Control Instrument Corp., Dräger Inc., Environmental Energy Services Corp. and Frascold USA; in addition to dozens of other companies. There will be two Keynote Presentations: Omar Nashashibi with The Franklin Partnership will deliver the keynote on What Does Government Mean for the Process Industries Today? on Wednesday, June 15 at 9:00 am CT. During this keynote presentation Omar will review the latest government regulations, international trade, tariffs, changing tax laws that affect business strategy/investments and green investments/sustainability. He will also go over changes in federal regulations due to the new administration and share how those will affect process industries. Perry Stephens, Principal Technical Leader at the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) will present Cleaner, Greener & Safer - Electrifying the Process Heating & Cooling Industries on Thursday, June 16 at 9 am CT. In this presentation, Perry will discuss the current state of industrial electrification/decarbonization technologies and the roadmap to achieve deep decarbonization by 2050, highlighting specific initiatives and measures that can be evaluated and adopted throughout the industrial sector for process heating.

Prior to the day two keynote on Thursday, Linda Becker, Education Director, will present the Process Heating & Cooling Innovation Award which recognizes the innovation application of technical expertise or experience with industrial process heating and cooling equipment, projects or efforts to reduce costs, improve thermal processing efficiency and increase safety.

which recognizes the innovation application of technical expertise or experience with industrial process heating and cooling equipment, projects or efforts to reduce costs, improve thermal processing efficiency and increase safety. Four of the education sessions will be broadcast live streamed to industry professionals who cannot attend the event in-person. On Wednesday, June 15 at 10:30 am CT Ken Leibig of Omega Engineering will present High Accuracy Non-Invasive Temperature Sensing in the Process Industry . At 11:30 am CT Mark Heuchert from Dräger Inc., will present Dräger: Introducing New Innovations for the Heating and Cooling Industries . At 3:30 pm CT Sean Lobdell from Cleaver-Brooks will present Steam Applications, Terminology, and How to Achieve Best Results . On Thursday, June 16 at 1:00 pm CT Matteo Iobbi of Frascold USA will present Use of Propane as Refrigerant in Process Chillers - A Case Study . Click here to register for these broadcast live sessions for free!

streamed to industry professionals who cannot attend the event in-person. On Wednesday, June 15 at 10:30 am CT Ken Leibig of Omega Engineering will present . At 11:30 am CT Mark Heuchert from Dräger Inc., will present . At 3:30 pm CT Sean Lobdell from Cleaver-Brooks will present . On Thursday, June 16 at 1:00 pm CT Matteo Iobbi of Frascold USA will present . Click here to register for these broadcast live sessions for free! Networking Event - The first evening will feature a Welcome Reception in the Exhibit Hall. Connect with peers, chat with representatives, and have access to the exhibits on display from 4:30 - 6:30 pm on Wednesday, June 15.

About PROCESS HEATING and PROCESS COOLING

Written for engineers, Process Heating publishes technical, how-to info about industrial heating equipment used during manufacturing processes. Process Heating is the only brand that focuses exclusively on applying, transferring, controlling and removing heat up to 1,000°F (538°C) in nine industrial markets, providing relevant content related to one of the most energy-intensive and process-critical steps in the manufacture of goods. www.process-heating.com

Process Cooling is the only media brand in the world to focus exclusively on industrial process cooling. Process Cooling targets engineering professionals who buy and specify process equipment to cool, chill or freeze product, measure, monitor or control temperature down through cryogenic levels. www.process-cooling.com

The Process Heating & Cooling Show and the magazines are owned by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 50-plus industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, websites, conferences, events, and market research. Visit BNP Media at www.bnpmedia.com.

# # #

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations Contact

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (mobile)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Process Heating & Cooling

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/704743/Inaugural-Process-Heating-Cooling-Show-Opens-This-Wednesday-June-15-in-Rosemont-IL