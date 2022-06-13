Anzeige
Montag, 13.06.2022
Trotz großer Turbulenzen: Ganz große Kurschance am Montag!
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 
GlobeNewswire
13.06.2022 | 16:17
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: CORRECTION: Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest - name change of sub-fund

The corrections refer to the ISIN and Name, and are marked in italic below



Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest - name change of sub-fund



The name change below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 20 June 2022.



ISIN:          DK0015960983                
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Nordea Invest Europa Small Cap KL 1    
--------------------------------------------------------------------
New name:        Nordea Invest European Small Cap Stars KL 1
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       NDIESKL1                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------
New short name:     NDIESCSKL1                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 108792                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
