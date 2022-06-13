Scientists in Norway have managed to run a micro gas turbine plant on pure hydrogen. They claim their experiment paves the way for the use of existing infrastructure to generate heat and power with the green fuel.Researchers at the University of Stavanger in Norway claim to have found a method that enables the operation of a gas turbine with pure hydrogen. "We have set a world record in hydrogen combustion in micro gas turbines. No one has been able to produce at this level before," said the research project's coordinator, Mohsen Assadi. The gas turbine generates heat and electricity, while also ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...