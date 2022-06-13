GlobalLogic Inc., a Hitachi Group Company and leader in Digital Engineering, today announced that it has been recognized as a market leader in the ISG Provider Lens Digital Engineering Services Report 2022 by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm. As global organizations in all industries continue to invest heavily in digitally transforming their businesses, the report examines the rapidly evolving area of digital engineering services in the US and Europe markets.

The report assesses technology expertise and competitive strengths of leading digital engineering technology and service providers. GlobalLogic was recognized for its integrated design-led approach to digital engineering services supported by technology innovation and use cases with a strong focus on R&D, ultimately supporting the entire value stream for their clients' digital business platforms.

The report ranked GlobalLogic as a Leader in two key categories, indicating strong competitive positioning and completeness of services offerings portfolio. These categories include:

Design and Development (Products, Services and Experiences)

Platforms and Applications Services

GlobalLogic also achieved the status of a Rising Star, indicating an attractive portfolio with increasing competitive positioning, in the following two categories:

Connected and Intelligent Operations Discrete Industries

Integrated Customer/User Engagement

The recognition aligns with the firm's core competencies and strategies that help clients design and build innovative new digital products and experiences.

"We are proud to be working with some of the world's leading brands to create new and engaging digital products and experiences," said Arya Barirani, Chief Marketing Officer, GlobalLogic. "And we are honored to be recognized as a Leader in Digital Engineering Services by the prestigious industry group ISG. These recognitions validate our teams' hard work and unwavering commitment to deliver innovative solutions that meet our customers' objectives while also contributing to a smarter, more sustainable tomorrow."

Tapati Bandopadhyay Lead Analyst, ISG said, "GlobalLogic excels in the quality of talent, domain consulting expertise and innovative design approaches that focus on transformational digital experiences."

To read the full report, click here.

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic (www.globallogic.com) is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise we help our clients imagine what's possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

